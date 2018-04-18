Lalu's elder son Tej Pratap gets engaged to RJD leader's daughter Aishwarya

JUST IN
Lalu Prasad Yadav's elder son Tej Pratap Yadav with fiancee Aishwarya Rai granddaughter of former Bihar chief minister Daroga Prasad Rai during their engagement function in Patna on Wednesday | Photo: PTI

Lalu Prasad's son Tej Pratap Yadav got engaged to eldest daughter of RJD leader Chandrika Prasad Rai, Aishwarya, at a posh hotel in Patna on Wednesday.

Lalu Prasad , who is jailed after his conviction in the fodder scam cases, was not present in Patna for his son's engagement. However, all close family members and friends were present for the ceremony.

Tej Pratap Yadav represents Mahua constituency in the Bihar Assembly and is the leader of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).
