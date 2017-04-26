TRENDING ON BS
Land acquisition underway in Tripura for Indo-Bangla rail link

Acquisition in West Tripura is likely to be completed over a period of over two-and-a-half months

Press Trust of India  |  Agartala 

Represetational Image. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Land acquisition has been continuing before starting the construction work for the Indo-Bangla railway network from Tripura, officials said on Wednesday.

The West Tripura district administration has started land acquisition process for Agartala-Gangasagar (Bangladesh) railway link and it is likely to be completed over a period of two-and-a-half months, district Land Acquisition Officer PK Deb said.

The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has already released Rs 97 crore for land acquisition for the railway project connecting Agartala with Gangasagar (Bangladesh), NFR Deputy Chief Engineer BN Bhaskar said.

"Once the required land is provided to us, the NFR will undertake construction of railway track on elevated corridor within a month," he said.

Bhaskar said that tracks would be on the elevated corridor between Agartala and Badharghat stations while lines would be laid on the ground from Charipara to Nischintpur, a border area of Sadar subdivision.

The track would be around 5 km long in India while 10 km railway track will be laid on Bangladesh side and IRCON, a Government of India undertaking, will execute the 10 km track as per the plan.

