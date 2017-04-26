Land acquisition underway in Tripura for Indo-Bangla rail link

has been continuing before starting the construction work for the Indo-Bangla from Tripura, officials said on Wednesday.

The West district administration has started process for Agartala-Gangasagar (Bangladesh) railway link and it is likely to be completed over a period of two-and-a-half months, district Officer PK Deb said.

The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has already released Rs 97 crore for for the railway project connecting Agartala with Gangasagar (Bangladesh), NFR Deputy Chief Engineer BN Bhaskar said.

"Once the required land is provided to us, the NFR will undertake construction of railway track on elevated corridor within a month," he said.

Bhaskar said that tracks would be on the elevated corridor between Agartala and Badharghat stations while lines would be laid on the ground from Charipara to Nischintpur, a border area of Sadar subdivision.

The track would be around 5 km long in while 10 km railway track will be laid on side and IRCON, a Government of undertaking, will execute the 10 km track as per the plan.