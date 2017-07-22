Lankans need favourable pitches to trouble India, says Gautam Gambhir

can trouble in the upcoming only if they prepare for their bowlers, reckons veteran opener



is facing a crisis of confidence after an embarrassing 2-3 series defeat against lower-ranked Zimbabwe in the ODIs. They managed to pull off a face-saving win in the one-off Test against the African nation ahead of tour.



Gambhir says will be too good for on the tour, beginning with the first Test from July 26."Obviously, start as favourites because they are the world number 1 and Sri Lanka, the way they have played, they don't have the bowling attack to trouble The only way can trouble is to prepare wickets which work for their bowlers," Gambhir told PTI during an interaction."The only way can compete is if they can manage to get 20 wickets and to do that they need to have pitches in their favour," Gambhir added.The left-handed batsman will be part of ESPNcricinfo's new show 'Turn and Bounce' as an expert.played the Champions Trophy, where they ended runners up and then an ODI series in the West Indies before concluding their Caribbean tour with a one-off Twenty 20.Gambhir said the quick change in format is not an issue with international teams now."Even played the Champions Trophy, they only had one Test match against Zimbabwe, that is how international is now. You need to get mentally ready to get used to different formats," he added.managed a big chase against Zimbabwe, scoring 391 for four in the fourth innings of one-off Test but Gambhir says playing is an altogether different challenge."It is always good to win against any opposition but you can't compare Zimbabwe to will be a completely different challenge. It will be far difficult," he said.The batsman also stressed the importance of openers in any format of the game."Openers are always important in any format, not only in Test but in ODIs and T20s, the platform set by openers is important, it gives middle order liberty to go and play the way they want to," said Gambhir.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)