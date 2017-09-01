Largest asteroid in century to pass by Earth at distance of 7 mn km today

A near- about 4.4 km in size will pass safely by our planet on Friday, at a distance of about seven million km, has said.

Florence -- named in honour of Florence Nightingale (1820-1910), the founder of modern nursing - is set to pass by at 8.05 am ET.

"While many known asteroids have passed by closer to than Florence. They were estimated to be smaller," said Paul Chodas, Manager of NASA's Centre for Near- Object Studies (CNEOS) at the agency's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California.

"Florence is the largest to pass by our planet this close since the programme to detect and track near- asteroids began," Chodas said.

The 2017 encounter that will occur around 5.35 pm on Friday (India time) is the closest by this since 1890 and the closest it will ever be until after 2500.

Florence will brighten to ninth magnitude in late August and early September, when it will be visible in small telescopes for several nights as it moves through the Piscis Austrinus, Capricornus, Aquarius and Delphinus, said.

This relatively close encounter provides an opportunity for scientists to study this up close.

Florence was discovered by Schelte "Bobby" Bus at Siding Spring in Australia in March 1981.

Florence is expected to be an excellent target for ground-based radar observations.

Radar imaging is planned at NASA's Goldstone Radar in California and at the National Science Foundation's Arecibo in Puerto Rico.

The resulting radar images will show the real size of Florence and also could reveal surface details as small as about 10 metres.