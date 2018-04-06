Lashkar does ISIS-style beheading in Kashmir, police recovers headless body

Police on Friday recovered the headless body of a man, who was abducted by Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) militants from district of north on Wednesday night.

The body of Manzoor Ahmad Bhat, who was abducted by terrorists of LeT, was found on the periphery of Hajin in this morning, of police (SSP), Bandipora, Sheikh Zulfikar, said.

said the body of Manzoor, who was abducted on the intervening night of April 4 and 5, was left headless by militants.

"Terrorists have exhibited the highest level of bruteness as they have left the body of the innocent person headless, " he said.

On the intervening night of April 4 and 5, at about 11:45 pm, LeT militants barged into the house of at Hajin and started to beat the inmates.

The militants then kidnapped Bhat and his son Manzoor, but the father managed to escape from the clutches of ultras in an injured condition after he was fired upon.

This is the second incident of kidnapping and killing in the area.

On Monday night, militants abducted and later killed Nasser Ahmad alias Muntazir.

"This is the second incident in last few days that militants have targeted innocent people. We have registered a case and investigations have been taken up," the SSP said.

Yesterday, a said the investigation has found that of Hajin, who joined the ranks of LeT last summer, is the mastermind behind the two abductions.

Evidences collected so far indicate that, Saleem, along with his accomplices (Foregin terrorists), on 3 April went to the house of in-laws of Naseer, fired on the inmates injuring three of them, and abducted Naseer," the said.

was found dead in the outskirts of Hajin, with three in his abdomen, he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)