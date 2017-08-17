Lashkar-e-Taiba commander shot dead in encounter in Kashmir's Pulwama

A self-styled district commander of militant outfit (LeT) was killed in a brief encounter with security forces in Pulwama district of on Wednesday, police said.



The security forces had launched an anti-militancy operation in Kakapora area of Pulwama district following information about presence of militants there, they said.



"Ayub Lelhari, district commander LeT, was killed in the encounter with security forces in Pulwama," a police spokesman said."Lelhari's death is yet another success in the fight against militancy," he said.

