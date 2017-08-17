TRENDING ON BS
US terms Hizbul Mujahideen as foreign terror outfit, slaps sanctions
Lashkar-e-Taiba commander shot dead in encounter in Kashmir's Pulwama

Ayub Lelhari, district commander LeT, was killed in the encounter with security forces in Pulwama

Press Trust of India  |  Srinagar 

Indian Army
Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police men

A self-styled district commander of militant outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) was killed in a brief encounter with security forces in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, police said.

The security forces had launched an anti-militancy operation in Kakapora area of Pulwama district following information about presence of militants there, they said.


"Ayub Lelhari, district commander LeT, was killed in the encounter with security forces in Pulwama," a police spokesman said.

"Lelhari's death is yet another success in the fight against militancy," he said.

