JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Centre bars JNU, Delhi University, IIT-D from receiving foreign funds
Business Standard

Last coach of Jammu Rajdhani Express derails at New Delhi Railway Station

No passengers were injured in the accident

IANS  |  New Delhi 

railways, railway, rail, train, track

One coach of Jammu Rajdhani Express on Thursday morning derailed at New Delhi Railway Station, officials said. No passengers were injured in the accident.

"Last coach of Jammu Rajdhani Express which was entering at platform no 15 of New Delhi railway station derailed around 6.20 a.m," Neeraj Sharma, Northern Railways Spokesperson told IANS.

The train was coming from Jammu to New Delhi.

Last week, engine and power coach Rajdhani Express which was coming from Ranchi in Jharkhand to New Delhi derailed at Minto Bridge station while entering the New Delhi Railway Station.
First Published: Thu, September 14 2017. 08:38 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements