Last date to register for AIIMS entrance examination for MBBS course

All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) had invited eligible candidates to register for the entrance examination for admission to the MBBS course of AIIMS, New Delhi, Patna, Bhopal, Jodhpur, Bhubaneswar, and Raipur. The registration that opened on January 24, 2017 will close today on February 23, 2017 at 5:00 PM.



Dates to remember





Event Date Entrance examination May 28, 2017 Result notification June 14, 2017 First counselling July 3 to July 6, 2017 Second counselling August 3, 2017 Third counselling September 5, 2017 Open counselling [If required] September 26, 2017

Candidates, who have passed, appeared or are appearing for class 12 examinations, or its equivalent with English, Physics, Chemistry and biology, can apply. The aspirants should have cleared with 60% marks (50% for candidates belonging to SC/SR/OPH category) and should be at least 17 years old to be eligible for the paper. Those who have appeared for the examination will be given a provisional admission, till they can provide proof of their valid scores.Indian nationals seeking admission to the entrance examination are required to fill up the registration form available online with the prospectus on www.aiimsexams.org Step-by-step guide on how to register:1. Visit the official website aiimsexams.org2. Click on the tan Academic Course on the homepage3. Click on course under the undergraduate category4. Select 20175. Read the pdf. file displayed to understand the guidelines and instructions for filling up the form6. Fill in the requisite details7. Make the payment online8. Carefully select the city choice9. Fill in the qualification and address details10. Upload photo, signature and thumb impression11. Save and print the form12. Save the acknowledgement for future referenceThe institute will send an acknowledgement slip with details to the registered email id of the applicants.AIIMS conducts its own annual entrance exams for admission into seven medical institutions. This year, the computer-based test (CBT) will be held in two shifts — from 9:00 AM to 12:30 PM and from 3:00 PM to 6:30 PM.The scheme of the competitive entrance examination will be that of 12th class under the 10+2 Scheme/Intermediate Science. The Institute has not prescribed any syllabus for the examination.Automated question paper will be provided either in English or in Hindi according to the choice of candidates. Applicants must choose / indicate in the application form whether he/she prefers to have the question paper in English or Hindi. This choice cannot be changed later at any stage.The counselling for AIIMS, and other six AIIMS will be held in the Jawahar Lal Nehru Auditorium (JLNA), AIIMS, Candidates are required to bring the following documents in original at time of counselling:1. Admit card issued by AIIMS2. Rank letter issued by AIIMS3. High School/Higher Secondary Certificate/Birth Certificate as a proof of date of Birth4. Certificate and mark-sheet of Secondary class mentioning DOB/Certificate5. Mark-sheet of Sr. Secondary class (12th class)6. SC/ST certificate, if applicable, issued by the competent authority (in the format as specified in the prospectus) in English or Hindi language. Sub caste should be clearly mentioned in the certificate7. OBC certificate, if applicable, issued by the competent authority. It should be valid for Central Government Institutions/Jobs (for non-creamy)8. Orthopedic Physical Disability Certificate, if applicable, issued by a duly constituted and authorised Medical BoardsIssuance of a call letter to appear for counselling does not guarantee admission or allotment of a seat in the Course at AIIMS, or any of the other six AIIMS. The attendance of the candidate appearing in the counselling will be their appearance before the counselling committee for the purpose for allotment of seats and not their appearance for verification of documents.