Lata Mangeshkar tweets her thanks after bagging 'Legendary Award' honour

Indian melody queen has been honoured with the 'Legendary Award' by The Brand Laureate. She says she is thankful for her gratifying career and well-wishers.

The 87-year-old posted on Twitter:

Heartfelt thank you to "The Brand Laureate" for honouring me with the "Legendary Award" 2017. pic.twitter.com/ybvK2590zX — (@mangeshkarlata) February 17, 2017

The Brand Laureate recognises world-class achievement in branding among individuals and companies.

Mangeshkar's award reads: "Asia Pacific Brands Foundation awards Lata Mangeshkar, as a veteran melody queen who has given a plethora of memorable hits and soulful melodies in Hindi film music."

In a heartfelt message to her fans, she tweeted:

I have lived through a gratifying career for which I am and will always remain in deep gratitude to all my well wishers.. — (@mangeshkarlata) February 17, 2017

Known for songs like "Lag jaa gale", "Aayega aanewala", "Aye mere watan ke logon", "Luka chuppi" and several more, Mangeshkar's career in films has spanned several decades.