TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » Et cetera

Aerobatics, flying display put up a stunning show at Aero India expo
Business Standard

Lata Mangeshkar tweets her thanks after bagging 'Legendary Award' honour

Mangeshkar was recognised as a veteran singer who has produced many memorable hits in Hindi movies

IANS  |  Mumbai 

Lata Mangeshkar
Lata Mangeshkar. (Photo courtesy: Twitter @mangeshkarlata)

Indian melody queen Lata Mangeshkar has been honoured with the 'Legendary Award' by The Brand Laureate. She says she is thankful for her gratifying career and well-wishers.

The 87-year-old posted on Twitter:

The Brand Laureate recognises world-class achievement in branding among individuals and companies.

Mangeshkar's award reads: "Asia Pacific Brands Foundation awards Lata Mangeshkar, Legendary Award as a veteran melody queen who has given a plethora of memorable hits and soulful melodies in Hindi film music."

In a heartfelt message to her fans, she tweeted:

Known for songs like "Lag jaa gale", "Aayega aanewala", "Aye mere watan ke logon", "Luka chuppi" and several more, Mangeshkar's career in films has spanned several decades.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Lata Mangeshkar tweets her thanks after bagging 'Legendary Award' honour

Mangeshkar was recognised as a veteran singer who has produced many memorable hits in Hindi movies

Mangeshkar was recognised as a veteran singer who has produced many memorable hits in Hindi movies
Indian melody queen Lata Mangeshkar has been honoured with the 'Legendary Award' by The Brand Laureate. She says she is thankful for her gratifying career and well-wishers.

The 87-year-old posted on Twitter:

The Brand Laureate recognises world-class achievement in branding among individuals and companies.

Mangeshkar's award reads: "Asia Pacific Brands Foundation awards Lata Mangeshkar, Legendary Award as a veteran melody queen who has given a plethora of memorable hits and soulful melodies in Hindi film music."

In a heartfelt message to her fans, she tweeted:

Known for songs like "Lag jaa gale", "Aayega aanewala", "Aye mere watan ke logon", "Luka chuppi" and several more, Mangeshkar's career in films has spanned several decades.
 image
Business Standard
177 22

Lata Mangeshkar tweets her thanks after bagging 'Legendary Award' honour

Mangeshkar was recognised as a veteran singer who has produced many memorable hits in Hindi movies

Indian melody queen Lata Mangeshkar has been honoured with the 'Legendary Award' by The Brand Laureate. She says she is thankful for her gratifying career and well-wishers.

The 87-year-old posted on Twitter:

The Brand Laureate recognises world-class achievement in branding among individuals and companies.

Mangeshkar's award reads: "Asia Pacific Brands Foundation awards Lata Mangeshkar, Legendary Award as a veteran melody queen who has given a plethora of memorable hits and soulful melodies in Hindi film music."

In a heartfelt message to her fans, she tweeted:

Known for songs like "Lag jaa gale", "Aayega aanewala", "Aye mere watan ke logon", "Luka chuppi" and several more, Mangeshkar's career in films has spanned several decades.

image
Business Standard
177 22