Lata Mangeshkar tweets her thanks after bagging 'Legendary Award' honour

Indian melody queen Lata Mangeshkar
has been honoured with the 'Legendary Award' by The Brand Laureate. She says she is thankful for her gratifying career and well-wishers.
The 87-year-old posted on Twitter:
The Brand Laureate recognises world-class achievement in branding among individuals and companies.
Mangeshkar's award reads: "Asia Pacific Brands Foundation awards Lata Mangeshkar, Legendary Award
as a veteran melody queen who has given a plethora of memorable hits and soulful melodies in Hindi film music."
In a heartfelt message to her fans, she tweeted:
Known for songs like "Lag jaa gale", "Aayega aanewala", "Aye mere watan ke logon", "Luka chuppi" and several more, Mangeshkar's career in films has spanned several decades.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU