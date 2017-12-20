JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Will take up the issue of 'forced conversion' of Sikhs with Pak: Swaraj
Business Standard

LED lights at all stations, staff colonies by March: Railways

Railways said it is a huge initiative to provide energy efficient lighting which will eventually greatly help in the conservation of environment as well

ANI  |  New Delhi 

Vizag, Vizag railway station, Visakhapatnam, Visakhapatnam railway station, Visakhapatnam station, vizag station
Visakhapatnam railway station. Photo: wikimapia.org

In an endeavour to reduce power consumption, the Indian Railways said, it has planned to make all stations cent per cent LED lit by March 2018.

A Statement issued by the Ministry of railways said, the Centre is working towards providing 100 per cent LED lighting for energy needs in railway staff colonies, stations and platforms.

The statement further said it is a huge initiative to provide energy efficient lighting which will eventually greatly help in the conservation of environment as well.

"Till November 2017, about 3,500 railway stations had already been provided with cent per cent LED lights. About 20 lakh such lights were installed. The initiative will reduce consumption by about 10 per cent of the total energy being utilised for its non-traction uses, conserving about 240 million units of electricity, which will save the Railways about 180 crore rupees annually," the statement read.
First Published: Wed, December 20 2017. 08:53 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements