LED lights at all stations, staff colonies by March: Railways

In an endeavour to reduce power consumption, the said, it has planned to make all stations cent per cent lit by March 2018.

A Statement issued by the Ministry of railways said, the Centre is working towards providing 100 per cent lighting for energy needs in railway staff colonies, stations and platforms.

The statement further said it is a huge initiative to provide energy efficient lighting which will eventually greatly help in the conservation of environment as well.

"Till November 2017, about 3,500 railway stations had already been provided with cent per cent lights. About 20 lakh such lights were installed. The initiative will reduce consumption by about 10 per cent of the total energy being utilised for its non-traction uses, conserving about 240 million units of electricity, which will save the Railways about 180 crore rupees annually," the statement read.