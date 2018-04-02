JUST IN
Left unattended in health centre, woman delivers in an auto in Chhattisgarh

Unable to find any help, the family members took it upon themselves to help her deliver the baby

ANI  |  Koriya 

A woman gave birth in an auto rickshaw after unavailability of doctors at the Community Health Centre in Chhattisgarh's Koriya. (Photo: ANI)
At a time when the Centre is coming up with new welfare schemes for mothers-to-be, things remain unchanged at the grassroots.

A woman gave birth in an autorickshaw in Chhattisgarh's Koriya due to non-availability of doctors.

She was taken to Koriya's community health centre, but no doctor was available to help her with the procedure.

Unable to find any help, the family members took it upon themselves to help her deliver the baby.

On a related note, every hour, at least five women die of complications related to pregnancy or childbirth in India, according to the World Health Organisation. Nearly 45,000 women die due to childbirth-related causes every year in India.
First Published: Mon, April 02 2018. 11:00 IST

