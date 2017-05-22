Left workers clash with poilce during march to secretariat in Kolkata

At least 12 CPI-M leaders including 3 MLAs are detained

At least 12 CPI-M leaders including 3 MLAs are detained

Left workers clashed with police during their 'march to Nabanna' (state secretariat) programme on Monday, prompting security personnel to use water cannons, batons and tear gas to disperse them.



The Left activists tried to break police cordons at different points including Mayo Road, Duffrin road, and Santragachi.



They allegedly hurled stones at the police prompting the force to fire tear gas shells and order lathi charge. Water cannons were also used to disperse the workers at Santragachi in Howrah.



Meanwhile, at least 12 leaders including three MLAs — Sujan Chakraborty, Ashok Bhattacharya and Tanmay Bhattacharjee — were detained when they tried to enter the state secretariat ahead of the 'March to Nabanna' programme.



The Left leaders headed for 'Nabanna' from the assembly in three cars and managed to cross the security cordons. The police, however, recognised them at the north gate of the secretariat and a scuffle took place between them there.



The leaders were then detained and taken to Shibpur police station in Howrah.



Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was not present at the secretariat as she was in Birbhum district for an administrative meeting.

Press Trust of India