Farooque Shaikh remembered on his 70th birth anniversary

When the news of Farooque Shaikh 's death broke out to public in 2013, the loss of one of the finest actors in Bollywood saddened the whole nation. On December 2013, died due to a sudden cardiac arrest in Dubai, where he was holidaying with family, at the age of 65. On Sunday, Google dedicated its doodle to the late Bollywood actor on his 70th birth anniversary. The doodle is inspired by one of the most celebrated movies of all times, Umrao Jaan, and Shaikh's role in it. Although the movie is centred around the female protagonist, played by Bollywood's evergreen diva, Rekha, Shaikh'sroles was equally prominent. Born in a small village of Gujarat, grew up in Mumbai, setting out to pursue a career in law, just like his father, until he identified his true calling in the cine world. Shaikh was not only a proficient movie actor, but his contribution to the world of television and theatre has also been equally appreciated. On the death of the actor, BBC had reported, " had a style of his own - humble yet assertive, straightforward but polite, and his warmth both on and off screen was hard to miss."

ALSO READ: Bollywood actor Farooq Sheikh is dead Shaikh got his first break in M S Sathyu's landmark film Garam Hava (1973), which addressed the plight of a North Indian Muslim businessman and his family in the period after the partition of India in 1947.

After that, the actor shot to fame with his performances in Satyajit Ray's Shatranj ke Khiladi (1977) , his lead role in Gaman (1978) and other films like Chashme Baddoor (1981), Umrao Jaan (1981), and Bazaar (1982), among others. His impeccable comic timing was also highly revered by the audience.

Moreover, is also the recipient of the Award for Best Actor in a Supporting for the 2010 movie Lahore. The movie outlines the story of an Indian kickboxer who defeats a Pakistani kickboxer in a tournament. It highlights the peace process of both the countries.

Shaikh had also hosted a popular TV show Jeena Issi Ka Naam Hai where he interviewed many Bollywood celebrities.