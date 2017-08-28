Legendary footballer and Olympian Ahmed Khan dead at 90

Ahmed Khan, a member of India's gold winning team at the first Asian Games in 1951, passed away at the age of 91 after prolonged illness.



A prolific striker, Khan represented India in two Olympic.



Games -- 1948 in London and 1952 in Helsinki apart from two Asian Games in Delhi and 1954 in Manila.Khan, who played as a striker represented India in 11 matches and made his debut against France in the London Olympics. He scored 3 goals including one against Yugoslavia in the 1952 Helsinki Olympics.Besides, he was also a member of the victorious back to back Quadrangular Trophy winning Indian squad in 1953 and 1954.Khan was also known for being an East Bengal legend and was a part of the famous 'Pancha Pandavas' of red and gold. The other four were Venkatesh, Saleh, Appa Rao and Dhanraj.He played for East Bengal from 1949 to 1959 and captained the club in 1954. He scored 62 goals for the red and gold having won the IFA Shield four times; the Calcutta League, the Durand Cup and the DCM Trophy thrice each; and Rovers Cup, the PK Nair Gold Cup and the HK Mookherjee Shield once each.The AIFF president Praful Patel, in his message said: "It's sad to hear that Ahmed Khan, one of the most versatile Indian players is no more. His contribution to Indian will never be forgotten. I share the grief.".

