Leh freezes at minus 18, Srinagar shivers at minus 5

This summer capital of shivered at minus five degrees Celsius on Thursday while Leh in the region frozen at minus 17.7 degrees overnight.

"Leh town recorded the coldest night of the season at minus 17.7 degrees Celsius and Kargil town with minus 15.6 degrees today (Thursday).

" recorded minus 5 degrees Celsius today while Pahalgam and Gulmarg recorded minus 13 and minus 13.5 respectively as the night's lowest temperatures," an official of the weather office said.

Jammu city recorded 3.6 degrees, Katra 3, Batote minus 1, Bannihal minus 2.5 and Bhaderwah minus 5.6 as the minimum temperature.

The weather office has forecast dry weather during the next 24 hours till Friday morning with the likelihood of a further fall in night temperatures due to a partially cloudy sky.

All the water bodies in the Valley have frozen over and fisherman and boatmen are finding it difficult to negotiate their passage through the frozen lakes.

People across the Valley are struggling with frozen water pipes and lighting small fires to de-freeze them has now become a daily ritual.