Leopard spotted in Nanipada residential area in Mumbai, six injured

The leopard was spotted at 7.15am in Nanipada, which is surrounded by hills and forest, a senior police official said

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

A representative image Source: Wikipedia
At least six persons were injured today in an attack by a leopard, which entered a residential area in Nanipada in suburban Mulund here, police said. The leopard was spotted at 7.15am in Nanipada, which is surrounded by hills and forest, a senior police official said. It attacked and injured six persons.

A team of police and forest officials was rushed to the area, he said. "Police and forest teams are on the spot, the area was cordoned off and efforts to catch the leopard are on," said Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone-VII, Akhilesh Singh.

First Published: Sat, January 13 2018. 13:00 IST

