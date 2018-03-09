JUST IN
Leopard strays into house in Indore, injures three before being captured

Leopard was finally captured after being hit by two tranquilising darts

Press Trust of India  |  Indore 

Leopard
Indore: A leopard attacks a man in Indore on Friday. The leopard that strayed into a house in Palhar Nagar area of the city, could be captured only after causing panic among local residents for couple of hours. PTI Photo

A leopard that strayed into a house in Palhar Nagar area on Friday was captured even as it injured three persons during the effort, officials said.

"The leopard, around 8 years old, had come from a forested area and caused panic among local residents. It injured two forest staffers and one employee of the Indore Municipal Corporation while efforts were on to capture it," Uttam Yadav, in charge of the civic-run Kamla Nehru Zoo said.

He said that it was finally captured after being hit by two tranquilising darts. It would be released into the wild after mandatory medical tests, Yadav said.
