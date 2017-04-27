TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

SpiceJet to offer visa services for Dubai-bound passengers
Business Standard

Leopard strays into residential area in Gurgaon

The villagers informed the Gurgaon police about the presence of the leopard

Press Trust of India  |  Gurgaon 

A leopard was spotted near residential areas in Sohna today, about 25 km away from the Millennium City, officials said.

The wildlife department of Gurgaon has cordoned off the area.



The leopard was spotted this morning at the Sohna-Palwal road by some locals. It later moved towards the residential areas, they said.

The villagers informed the Gurgaon police about the presence of the leopard.

"The leopard was spotted in the Sohna residential area at around 11 AM but it has not hurt anyone till now," ACP-PRO Gurgaon Police Manish Sehgal told PTI.

He said a team of local police and wildlife department officials is ready with tranquillisers to capture the leopard.

It is not the first time that a leopard has been spotted near residential areas of Gurgaon. A week ago, a leopard was sighted at the Golf Course area.

These wild animals usually stray into human habitats as there is a scarcity of water in the Aravalli region, officials said.

Last year, a male leopard was killed with sharp edged weapons and sticks in Manesar in which 12 people were injured.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Leopard strays into residential area in Gurgaon

The villagers informed the Gurgaon police about the presence of the leopard

The villagers informed the Gurgaon police about the presence of the leopard A leopard was spotted near residential areas in Sohna today, about 25 km away from the Millennium City, officials said.

The wildlife department of Gurgaon has cordoned off the area.

The leopard was spotted this morning at the Sohna-Palwal road by some locals. It later moved towards the residential areas, they said.

The villagers informed the Gurgaon police about the presence of the leopard.

"The leopard was spotted in the Sohna residential area at around 11 AM but it has not hurt anyone till now," ACP-PRO Gurgaon Police Manish Sehgal told PTI.

He said a team of local police and wildlife department officials is ready with tranquillisers to capture the leopard.

It is not the first time that a leopard has been spotted near residential areas of Gurgaon. A week ago, a leopard was sighted at the Golf Course area.

These wild animals usually stray into human habitats as there is a scarcity of water in the Aravalli region, officials said.

Last year, a male leopard was killed with sharp edged weapons and sticks in Manesar in which 12 people were injured. image
Business Standard
177 22

Leopard strays into residential area in Gurgaon

The villagers informed the Gurgaon police about the presence of the leopard

A leopard was spotted near residential areas in Sohna today, about 25 km away from the Millennium City, officials said.

The wildlife department of Gurgaon has cordoned off the area.

The leopard was spotted this morning at the Sohna-Palwal road by some locals. It later moved towards the residential areas, they said.

The villagers informed the Gurgaon police about the presence of the leopard.

"The leopard was spotted in the Sohna residential area at around 11 AM but it has not hurt anyone till now," ACP-PRO Gurgaon Police Manish Sehgal told PTI.

He said a team of local police and wildlife department officials is ready with tranquillisers to capture the leopard.

It is not the first time that a leopard has been spotted near residential areas of Gurgaon. A week ago, a leopard was sighted at the Golf Course area.

These wild animals usually stray into human habitats as there is a scarcity of water in the Aravalli region, officials said.

Last year, a male leopard was killed with sharp edged weapons and sticks in Manesar in which 12 people were injured.

image
Business Standard
177 22