Leopard strays into residential area in Gurgaon

The villagers informed the Gurgaon police about the presence of the leopard

A was spotted near residential areas in Sohna today, about 25 km away from the Millennium City, officials said.



The wildlife department of has cordoned off the area.



The was spotted this morning at the Sohna-Palwal road by some locals. It later moved towards the residential areas, they said.



The villagers informed the police about the presence of the



"The was spotted in the Sohna residential area at around 11 AM but it has not hurt anyone till now," ACP-PRO Police Manish Sehgal told PTI.



He said a team of local police and wildlife department officials is ready with tranquillisers to capture the



It is not the first time that a has been spotted near residential areas of A week ago, a was sighted at the Golf Course area.



These wild animals usually stray into human habitats as there is a scarcity of water in the Aravalli region, officials said.



Last year, a male was killed with sharp edged weapons and sticks in Manesar in which 12 people were injured.

