Leopard strays into residential area in Gurgaon

-
ALSO READKKR, Altico pump Rs 435 crore into Gurgaon realty project Banker, 3 others booked for illegally exchanging Rs 11 lakh demonetised notes in Gurgaon IL&FS Rail gains speed with Gurgaon Metro; aggregators go unregulated: MD Gurgaon man held with Rs 7.92 lakh in new currency notes of Rs 2,000 denomination Foxconn to make iPhones in Ahmedabad, Gurgaon
-
A leopard was spotted near residential areas in Sohna today, about 25 km away from the Millennium City, officials said.
The wildlife department of Gurgaon has cordoned off the area.
The leopard was spotted this morning at the Sohna-Palwal road by some locals. It later moved towards the residential areas, they said.
The villagers informed the Gurgaon police about the presence of the leopard.
"The leopard was spotted in the Sohna residential area at around 11 AM but it has not hurt anyone till now," ACP-PRO Gurgaon Police Manish Sehgal told PTI.
He said a team of local police and wildlife department officials is ready with tranquillisers to capture the leopard.
It is not the first time that a leopard has been spotted near residential areas of Gurgaon. A week ago, a leopard was sighted at the Golf Course area.
These wild animals usually stray into human habitats as there is a scarcity of water in the Aravalli region, officials said.
Last year, a male leopard was killed with sharp edged weapons and sticks in Manesar in which 12 people were injured.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU