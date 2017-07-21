Less than one doctor for every 1000 people in India, govt tells Lok Sabha

has less than one doctor for every 1000 population which is less than the standard, the was informed on Friday.



said as per information provided by the Medical Council of India, there were a total 10,22,859 registered with the state medical councils or as on March 31 this year.



"Assuming 80 per cent availability, it is estimated that around 8.18 lakh may actually be available for active service. It gives a doctor-population ratio of 0.62:1000 as per current population which is estimated to be of around 1.33 billion," she said during Question Hour.The WHO prescribes a of 1:1000.The doctor-population ratio of the some of the countries are: - 3.374:1000, - 1.852:1000, - 1.49:1000, France - 3.227:1000, - 4.125:1000, - 3.306:1000, the - 2.554:1000, - 0.304:1000, - 0.389:1000, Pakistan - 0.806:1000.The minister said emphasis of the government was to increase the number of in the country to improve theThere are 479 medical colleges in the country with an intake capacity of 67,218 seats. 12,870 seats have been added in the last three years, she said.