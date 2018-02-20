Let dogs bark: BJP MP over Rahul Gandhi's attack on PM Modi in PNB fraud

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Brij Bhushan Sharan has equated Congress President with a 'barking dog' after the latter launched an attack on Prime Minister in connection with the over Rs 110 billion (Rs 11,000 crore) Bank (PNB) fraud case.

Member of Parliament (MP) Sharan told the media, "Jaise vo kahavat hoti hai kutte bhaukte rehte hain haathi mast chaal mein chalta hai. PM desh ki seva mein lage hain jisko bhaukna hai bhauke (As there is a saying that dogs bark but elephant keeps on walking.

Prime Minister Modi is serving the country, so whoever wants to bark should bark)."

Saran also said that Gandhi scion has no right to seek any explanation since the whole scam started during the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) regime.

" has no right to seek any explanation since the whole scam started during the Congress-led UPA regime. The present government is investigating. Currently, this scam has been exposed," Saran said.

He added that Rahul will start screaming when his brother-in-law (Robert Vadra) will be exposed, might be possible his mother (Sonia Gandhi) and he himself will be exposed.

The has lodged two financial fraud complaints of Rs 114 billion (Rs 11,400 crore) and Rs 2.8 billion (Rs 280 crore) against famous designer jeweller Nirav Modi, his family members and Mehul Choksi, the owner of

The CBI filed a formal case charging four- Nirav Modi, his wife Ami, brother Nishal and Mehul Choksi- on January 31 over Rs. 280 crore fraud.

The Enforcement Directorate has conducted raids in many cities at various properties belonging to and Mehul Choksi.