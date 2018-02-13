Let my work speak! Want to be known as IBM CEO, not 1st woman CEO: Rometty

Women employees, be it at senior or junior levels, must be judged on the basis of their work and not on ethnicity, religion or sexual orientation, Chairman and CEO has said.

Speaking at the two-day "The THINK Forum" here that kicked off on Monday, Rometty said that people should feel comfortable being whosoever they are.

"The lesson in my story is that please evaluate my work and then judge me. I do not want to be known as the first woman CEO of I just want to be known as the CEO of IBM," Rometty told the gathering.

According to Chanda Kochhar, CEO of ICICI Bank, still remains a slow and tedious process in India while the country has made a great deal of progress in representing women across domains.

"I have always put forward this approach — let the work speak.

Within the organisation, I was fortunate enough to be the one hugely evolved in achieving gender diversity goals. We never felt that somebody is given a job because he is a male or another task if she is a female," Kochhar told reporters here.

"If you are capable, you will get your next job or your next responsibility," she said, adding that as long as you get what you deserve is also equality.

During the two-day event, senior and key business leaders from the country will discuss the future of business and technologies that will shape the economy and society.

The sessions will touch upon the characteristics of the "Cognitive Enterprise" and IBM's "Innovation Outlook", a forward-looking view from Research.