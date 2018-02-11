Let's make technology a means of development, not destruction: Modi in UAE

Prime Minister on Sunday voiced concern over attempts to radicalise the cyber space by jihadists and asked governments to guard against the misuse of technology, saying it must be used as a means to development, not destruction. In a keynote address at the on the second day of his two-day visit to the UAE, Modi rued that even after all the development, poverty and malnutrition have still not been eliminated. "On the other side we are investing large portion of money, time and resources on missiles and bombs. We must use technology as a means to development, not destruction," he told the gathering that included Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President and Prime Minister of and the ruler of Dubai. He expressed concern over attempts by some people to radicalise the cyber space with the use of technology, referring to its use by jihadists to recruit cadres online. India is the 'Guest Country' at the sixth edition of the World Government Summit, which is being attended by more than 4,000 participants from 140 countries.

Technology की सुलभता और उसके प्रसार ने आम आदमी का सशक्तिकरण किया है और इस empowerment को 'मिनिमम गवर्मेंट, मैक्सिमम गवर्नेंस' से बढ़ावा मिला है. E-governance का 'E' दरअसल effective, efficient, easy, empower और equitable का पहला अक्षर है: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) February 11, 2018

आज के समय में इस रास्ते पर छः महत्त्वपूर्ण कदम हैं छः 'R': Reduce, Reuse, Recycle, Recover, Redesign और Remanufacture. यह कदम हमें जिस मंज़िल तक पहुँचायेंगे वह होगी 'Rejoice', यानि आनंद: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) February 11, 2018 He hailed the use of technology by the Dubai government, saying a desert has been transformed. "It's a miracle," he said, describing the Gulf emirate as an example for the world. Noting that 9.5 per cent of the world's population lives below the poverty line, despite the tremendous population growth, he said, "today there are great challenges... Poverty, unemployment, education, housing and human catastrophes." "We can all overcome them through development. This is what my Government is working on using technology," he said. Stating that his government's mantra is "sabke saath, sabka vikas", Prime Minister Modi said India has focused on the key sectors to empower its 125 crore people i.e one-sixth of humanity, contributing to the development of mankind as a whole. In the last 25 years, maternal mortality went down by one-third in India and by half across the world, he said. ALSO READ: Modi kicks off pre-construction ceremony for Abu Dhabi's first Hindu temple Hailing India's satellite programme, Modi said the cost of the Mars orbital programme is Rs 7 per kilometre. "If you take a cab in India, you may pay Rs 10. But the cost of India's access to Mars is just Rs 7 per kilometre," he told the gathering, amid big applause. Modi said that 65 per cent of India's population is under 35 and the dream of a new India will be achieved by empowering the youth with technology. ALSO READ: Come to India for business: PM Modi's pitch before Gulf Council captains "We have built a technology system, so that India has become a major innovation country in business ventures," he said, adding that by 2022, the income of farmers will be doubled. Highlighting the importance of technology, Modi said the scientific achievements like stem cells and regeneration techniques have helped in treatment of disease and repair system for the body. He said one aspect of the development is also that it took thousands of years from stone age to industrial revolution but after that, it took only 200 years to reach the information technology age and from there, the journey to the digital revolution was travelled in just a few years. Modi said the ease of using technology and its spread has empowered the common man and this empowerment has been furthered by the minimum government and maximum governance. "It is a matter of pride for not only me but also the 125 crore people of India that I have been called as the Chief Guest at the World Government Summit," Modi said.

"Technology is changing at the speed of thought.Technology has become a big medium of global change. It has empowered the common man via minimum government, maximum governance. In E-governance, the E stands for effective, efficient, easy, empower, and equity," Modi said.The Prime Minister said that sometimes it looks like the mankind is not only making technology an instrument to conquer the nature but also making a mistake of fighting with it."Its cost is very high.

For the future of mankind, we should not fight with the nature but find a way to co-exist," he said. "We need to follow the six Rs that stand for reduce, reuse, recycle, recover, redesign and remanufacture, this will lead us to point where we can rejoice," he said. The Prime Minister said he assess the ongoing infrastructure and developmental projects in the country through video-conferencing every month. In this, all relevant ministries of the states and the Centre come together. This assess is named as 'Pragati' meaning progress. "We are living in the world of inter-linked, inter- connected and inter-dependent. To a great extent, our problems and their solutions are undividable. This is certain that we will have to work together to find the solution of problems that may arise in the coming decades before the world. And technology will play a big role in that," he added. Modi arrived here yesterday on the second leg of his three-nation tour. From Dubai, Modi will travel to