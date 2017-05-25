Let's reduce import of medical equipment to make treatment cheaper: PM Modi

Said aim of National Health Policy is to ensure affordable health care; more colleges will be set up

Prime Minister Modi on Thursday stressed on reducing dependence on other countries for getting medical equipment so as to make treatment affordable for people.



"Seventy per cent of medical equipment used are imported from foreign nations. This situation has to change because it makes the treatment very costly," he said after launching a book to mark Tata Memorial Centre's 75 years of social service.



He was addressing the event held in through video conferencing from



The aim of the Health Policy is to ensure affordable health care, he said.



He said the was aiming at providing the best medical care to all sections of the people and, as part of it, new AIIMS and medical colleges would be set up across the country.



"We are coming up with new AIIMS and medical colleges across the country. We want every citizen to have access to best medical treatment," Modi said.



"I congratulate Tata (Memorial) hospital on their platinum jubilee. I am happy to release this book," Modi said after releasing the book titled 'Indelible footprints on the sands of time'.



The book traces the journey of the hospital, identifying and defining its growth and development.



"After 75 years, this institute is known for education, human resource development and research. Very few hospitals in India have done so much for human ailment," said the prime minister.



Stating that cancer was one of the biggest challenges of our times, he said it was vital to create a common platform where patients get "Cancer is no less than an 'agni pariksha' for anyone," he said.



The contribution of Tata Memorial Hospital towards its cure is laudable, he said.



"I congratulate Ratan Tata and Tata Memorial Hospital for serving the poor," Modi said.

Press Trust of India