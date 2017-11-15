Let SC decide on Ram Mandir dispute: Madhav on Sri Sri's mediation

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) general secretary on Wednesday downplayed Sri Sri Ravi Shankar's visit to Ayodhya and said they all should first allow the legal process to be completed in the Supreme Court, only after which other options should be explored.

Ahead of his visit to Ayodhya on Thursday, the Art of Living founder met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath earlier today.

Speaking to ANI, Madhav said, "The legal proceedings are at an advanced stage in the right now. We all should allow the legal process to be completed in the Once that's done, then other options can be explored. So right now the matter should be left to to decide."

The issue of the Ram Temple grabbed headlines again when announced he would open talks with stakeholders in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute.

"I will be going to Ayodhya day after tomorrow (November 16), and so far, all talks have been positive," he said.

He made the announcement on the sidelines of his lecture to students of a university. He added that he did not have any agenda and would listen to everybody.

The also had suggested that an out-of-court settlement was the best recourse to the dispute.

The apex court will commence the final hearing of the long-standing matter from December 5, a day before the 25th anniversary of the demolition of the medieval-era structure.

The Babri Masjid was built by Mughal Emperor Babar in 1528. The Hindus, however, claim that a Ram Temple that originally stood there was demolished to construct the mosque.