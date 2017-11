Let selectors decide Dhoni's future in T20s: Kapil Dev

Veteran today said the topic of wicketkeeper-batsman M S Dhoni's future in T20s is better left to the selectors.



The captain of the 1983 World Cup winning team said the 36-year-old Ranchi is in a good form, but it's ultimately the selectors who have to take a call on his future in the shortest format of the game.



"There is nobody who will play throughout their life. But, I think he (Dhoni) is playing very good. Rest, I leave it to the selectors. They will do better job than what we have to do," he said."I give opinion and it will only create confusion in people's mind. I don't want to (do that). Let's leave it to the selectors who are doing this job. They will put a lot of time when he should play and when he shouldn't play," he said.was speaking to reporters here at the 3rd Krishnapatnam Port Golden Eagles Golf Championship.A few former cricketers, including V V S Laxman and Ajit Agarkar, recently raised questions about Dhoni's T20 future, creating quite a storm in the country's cricketing circles.Asked about Indian cricketers undergoing DNA test which helps sportspersons in improving their speed, endurance and other aspects of physical agility, said he cannot answer the question."I don't know. It (DNA test) was not there in my time. It would be better if you ask Virat Kohli this question. I don't know. A lot of science has come these days... I cannot answer that," the 58-year-old legendary said.Replying to a query, he said the opposition (rival teams) should be respected and credit should be given to them if they played well.