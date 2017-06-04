Letter from Sartaj Aziz a must for Pak man's medical visa: Sushma Swaraj

-
External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Sundayassured a Pakistani man medical visa for his father provided the case was recommended by the country's adviser on foreign affairs Sartaj Aziz.
Only a letter of recommendation by Pakistan Foreign Affairs Advisor Sartaj Aziz will enable a Pakistani national to get a medical visa for India, the External Affairs Ministry had said recently, a condition reflective of the strained ties between the two neighbours.
My sympathies are with you. We will give you the visa. Sartaj Aziz Sahib should recommend your case. https://t.co/ZZvQjafIGY— Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) June 4, 2017
