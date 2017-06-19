Letter on linking land record with Aadhaar fake: Government

-
ALSO READCan a person pay taxes the way he wants? SC puts Aadhaar critics in a spot Alleged land grabbing in MP by Smriti Irani's husband: Congress seeks probe Aadhaar can be hacked, data leaked, Modi government finally admits Aadhaar data leak on portals can attract 3 years in jail, govt warns states Aadhaar data leak: Now govt agencies will safeguard your personal info
-
The government on Monday termed as "fake" a letter attributed to the Cabinet Secretariat wherein linking of land records with Aadhaar had been made compulsory.
"The letter attributed to the Cabinet Secretariat on digitalisation of land records and subsequent linking of the same to Aadhaar, being widely circulated on social media, is completely fake and mischievous," an official statement said here.
"It is clarified that the government has issued no such letter. A police complaint has been filed and the matter is being investigated," the statement said.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU