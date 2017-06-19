TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Who is Ram Nath Kovind, NDA's surprise presidential nominee?
Business Standard

Letter on linking land record with Aadhaar fake: Government

A police complaint has been regarding the same

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Letter on linking land record with Aadhaar fake: Government

The government on Monday termed as "fake" a letter attributed to the Cabinet Secretariat wherein linking of land records with Aadhaar had been made compulsory.

"The letter attributed to the Cabinet Secretariat on digitalisation of land records and subsequent linking of the same to Aadhaar, being widely circulated on social media, is completely fake and mischievous," an official statement said here.

"It is clarified that the government has issued no such letter. A police complaint has been filed and the matter is being investigated," the statement said.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Letter on linking land record with Aadhaar fake: Government

A police complaint has been regarding the same

A police complaint has been regarding the same

The government on Monday termed as "fake" a letter attributed to the Cabinet Secretariat wherein linking of land records with Aadhaar had been made compulsory.

"The letter attributed to the Cabinet Secretariat on digitalisation of land records and subsequent linking of the same to Aadhaar, being widely circulated on social media, is completely fake and mischievous," an official statement said here.

"It is clarified that the government has issued no such letter. A police complaint has been filed and the matter is being investigated," the statement said.

 image
Business Standard
177 22

Letter on linking land record with Aadhaar fake: Government

A police complaint has been regarding the same

The government on Monday termed as "fake" a letter attributed to the Cabinet Secretariat wherein linking of land records with Aadhaar had been made compulsory.

"The letter attributed to the Cabinet Secretariat on digitalisation of land records and subsequent linking of the same to Aadhaar, being widely circulated on social media, is completely fake and mischievous," an official statement said here.

"It is clarified that the government has issued no such letter. A police complaint has been filed and the matter is being investigated," the statement said.

image
Business Standard
177 22