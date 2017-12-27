Lewis Hamilton apologises for shouting at nephew for wearing dress

Four-time world champion has issued an apology for shouting at his nephew for wearing a princess dress, saying his outburst was a 'lapse of judgment'.

The Briton was heavily criticized after he posted a video on his Instagram account wherein he could be seen lambasting his nephew online and making inappropriate comments on his relative's choice of Christmas attire.

However, later deleted the post, in which his nephew was seen donning a purple and pink dress and carrying a pink wand with a heart on it, the Guardian reported.

Now, he told his 5.2 million followers on Twitter that he regretted his "unacceptable" post besides also apologising for negatively stereotyping his nephew on the basis of his gender.

said that he had realized that his words were 'inappropriate' and, therefore, had decided to remove his post.

"Yesterday I was playing around with my nephew and realised that my words were inappropriate so I removed the post. I meant no harm and did not mean to offend anyone at all. I love that my nephew feels free to express himself as we all should," he tweeted.

"My deepest apologies for my behaviour as I realise it is really not acceptable for anyone, no matter where you are from, to marginalise or stereotype anyone.I have always been in support of anyone living their life exactly how they wish and I hope I can be forgiven for this lapse in judgement," added.

Earlier, in a video posted on his Instagram account, asked his nephew that as to why he was wearing a princess dress before insisting that boys don't don such stuff.

"I'm so sad right now. Look at my nephew," said as the camera focuses on the boy.

"Why are you wearing a princess dress? Is this what you got for Christmas? Why did you ask for a princess dress for Christmas?" he asked, as the boy nods delightedly.

"Because it's pretty," the boy replied while waving the pink wand.

"Boys don't wear princess dresses!" further said.

became a four-time world champion following a ninth-place finish at the Mexican Grand Prix, the race which was eventually won by the Red Bull's Max Verstappen.

The Mercedes driver, however, failed to continue the momentum after clinching the title and finished at the fourth and second spot respectively in the final two races of his spectacular 2017 season.