Life expectancy may hit 90 years by 2030; South Koreans to top list: Study

The study analysed long-term data on mortality and longevity trends

Press Trust of India  |  London 

Average life expectancy is set to increase in many countries by 2030 - and will exceed 90 years in South Korea, according to a new study published in the Lancet journal on Wednesday.

The study, led by scientists from Imperial College London (ICL) in the UK and World Health Organisation (WHO), analysed long-term data on mortality and longevity trends to predict how life expectancy will change in 35 industrialised countries by 2030.

Nations in the study included both high-income countries, such as the US, Canada, UK, Germany, Australia, and emerging economies such as Poland, Mexico and the Czech Republic.

The study showed all nations in the study can expect to see an increase in life expectancy by 2030.

The results also found that South Koreans may have the highest life expectancy in the world in 2030.

The team calculated life expectancy at birth, and predicted a baby girl born in South Korea in 2030 will expect to live 90.8 years. Life expectancy at birth for South Korean men will be 84.1 years.

The researchers also calculated how long a 65-year-old person may expect to live in 2030. The results showed that the average 65-year-old woman in South Korea in 2030 may live an additional 27.5 years.

Scientists once thought an average life expectancy of over 90 was impossible, said Professor Majid Ezzati, lead researcher from the ICL.

"We repeatedly hear that improvements in human longevity are about to come to an end. Many people used to believe that 90 years is the upper limit for life expectancy, but this research suggests we will break the 90-year-barrier," said Ezzati.

"I don't believe we're anywhere near the upper limit of life expectancy - if there even is one," he said.

Ezzati said that South Korea's high life expectancy may be due to a number of factors, including good nutrition in childhood, low blood pressure, low levels of smoking, good access to healthcare and uptake of new medical knowledge and technologies.

