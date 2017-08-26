Life has become 'difficult' for Muslims under Modi govt: Azam Khan

Muslims are being "harassed" and it has become "difficult" for minorities to lead a normal life since the Modi dispensation assumed office, senior leader and Rampur has alleged.



Talking to reporters here last evening, the former minister said, "Muslims are being harassed - sometimes in the name of cow (slaughter) and sometimes in the name of religion."



"Life has become difficult for minorities since the Modi-led came to power," he added.He also alleged that the government was trying to "redefine" Shariat laws, in the wake of a Supreme verdict invalidating the Muslim practice of instant divorce - 'talaq-e-biddat'.On the Supreme Court's judgement holding privacy a fundamental right under the Constitution, he said, "It will foil the BJP's nefarious designs to generate a vicious atmosphere of hatred in the country."The alleged that the residents of Rampur, a Muslim-majority town, were facing "maximum atrocities" in the hands of law-enforcement agencies since the came to power in"Muslim localities are being raided...Police atrocities led to the death of two residents. Many houses were looted and women harassed during these raids," he alleged.