Lighting up lives: 16,000 households in Bastar lit up by KAHO India's CEO

What do you know about Lithium Ion (LI-ion) batteries? Probably more than you think. LI-ion batteries are the ones that power re-chargeable applications like laptops and mobile phones.

And if some variants of these are paired with solar power-driven photovoltaic cells, they can be a source of perpetual power for 10 to 15 years at a stretch, without needing to be replaced. The CEO of a tiny renewable power company called KAHO India, Subhag Jain looks absurdly young. But he is, literally, responsible for lighting up the lives of around 16,000 households in the Bastar region of ...