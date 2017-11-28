Like CBSE, ICSE & ISC students now need only 33% & 35% to pass board exams

In a move that could impact the outcome of the board exams in 2019, the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) announced on Monday that it has reduced the pass mark for its two board examinations, (class X) and (class XII). The move is aimed at bringing the pass mark in parity with other boards.

From 2019, the pass mark for will be 33 per cent instead of 35 per cent. The pass mark for has been reduced from 40 per cent to 35 per cent.

The circular has asked the heads of schools to take the same into account and accordingly modify the internal examination policy as well.

Here's what you must know

* Inter Board Working Group or IBWG had recommended that all the boards across the country should have a uniform passing criteria, in order to ensure more standardization. Taking into consideration the recommendations, CISCE has decided to reduce its current pass criteria and conform it with that of other boards of the country.

* Class 10 & 12: In order to clear each subject, students are required to score at least 33 per cent of the total score.

* UP Board: Students are required to score at least 33 per cent in internals and practicals to clear the subject and at least 33 per cent in the theory paper to clear the subject as a whole.

* The total number of candidates who appeared for the Examination was 1,75,299 and the pass percentage was 98.53 per cent. The total number of candidates who appeared for the examination was 73,633 and the pass percentage was 96.47 per cent. Post amendment in pass mark, the pass per centage is likely to be impacted.

* Pass percentage obtained in the major subjects in the Examination 2017: English 99.82 per cent; Bengali 99.80 per cent; Hindi 99.93 per cent; History, Civics & Geography 98.84 per cent; Mathematics 95.63 per cent; Science 98.66 per cent; Commercial Studies 97.87 per cent; Economics 94.09 per cent; Physical Education 99.97 per cent; Computer Applications 99.99 per cent; Economic Applications 99.97 per cent; Commercial Applications 99.96 per cent.

* The pass percentage obtained in the major subjects in the Examination: English 99.50 per cent; Bengali 99.84 per cent; Hindi 99.51 per cent; Economics 90.15 per cent; Commerce 95.52 per cent; Accounts 92.30 per cent; Mathematics 90.67 per cent; Physics 96.69 per cent; Chemistry 98.51 per cent; Biology 98.14 per cent; Computer Science 99.64 per cent

* For in India, the Southern region had the best pass percentage i.e. 99.64 per cent (33,245) followed by the Western region - 20,900 (99.64 per cent), Eastern region - 56,095 (98.22 per cent) & Northern region - 62,060 (97.85 per cent). Abroad, achieved 100 per cent.'

* For in India, the Southern Region had the best pass percentage i.e. 98.97 per cent, followed by Western Region (97.99 per cent), Northern Region (96.01 per cent) and Eastern Region (96.31 per cent). Abroad, has achieved pass percentage of 100 per cent.

* The number of schools that presented candidates in India and Abroad for the Examination 2017 was 2,106.

* The number of schools that presented candidates in India and Abroad for the Examination 2017 was 988.