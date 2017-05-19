Like Kulbhushan Jadhav, Sarabjit could also have been saved, says sister

"It is a victory of crores of Indians," said Dalbir Kaur on the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on Thursday staying the execution of former Indian Navy officer ordered by a Pakistan military court.

Kaur is the sister of Sarabjit, who was convicted in a case of alleged spying and carrying out four bomb attacks that killed 14 people in the Pakistani cities of Lahore and Faisalabad in 1990.

Dalbir Kaur's statement came on a day when rebuked Pakistan for denying consular access to India. said Pakistan should take all measures in its power to ensure that is not executed before the final verdict in the case. Further, it ordered that Pakistan would have to inform the court about all such measures.

"It is victory of crores of Indians. It is also a victory for India and its government and the legal team which worked tirelessly in Jadhav's case," she said.

"Whatever Pakistan may say, they have been exposed before the world today. The order has come as a great relief not just to the family of but also to the people of India," Dalbir Kaur told PTI.

Kaur's brother had died after being attacked by inmates in a Lahore prison in April 2013. He was convicted of terrorism and spying by a Pakistani court and sentenced to death in 1991. However, the government had stayed his execution for an indefinite period in 2008.

Dalbir Kaur lamented, "had the then government moved International Court of Justice in Sarabjit's case, he would have been alive".

"Had been moved in Sarabjit's case, he would have been amongst us today," she said.

Who was

The unfortunate tale of has often been told and retold. His tragic death became all the more famous after a biographical film directed by Omung Kumar was made last year. Actress Aishwarya Rai essayed the role of Singh's sister, Dalbir Kaur, while, Randeep Hooda and Richa Chada played the roles of Sarbjit Singh and his wife, Sukhpreet, respectively.

Singh was a resident of Bhikhiwind, located along the Indo-Pakistani border in Tarn Taran district of Punjab. In 1990, he was arrested for illegally crossing over to Pakistan. Since then, he spent over 19 years in solitary confinement. On April 26, he was brutally beaten up in a Lahore jail and he succumbed to his injuries in May 2013.

A British lawyer, Jas Uppal, who had been campaigning for his release, had pointed to several problems with the prosecution in the trial. These problems included:

His identity was never verified or proved in court and no forensic evidence was provided at his trial to link him to the bomb attacks.

The trial was conducted in English, which Singh did not speak or understand, and no interpreter was provided.

There were allegations that he was tortured in custody and forced to confess.

The trial was "fast-tracked".





Tweeple remember Sarbjit's case

Sarbjit was given death sentence in 1991, was killed in 2013. BJP was in power from 1998-2004. What it did do for getting him back? https://t.co/9OsQqlLCw9 — saneindian (@sane_indian) May 19, 2017

Prime minister makes once again proud Indians for saving one Indian life.congress learn u people could not save SARBJIT — Inderjit rathore (@InderjitRathore) May 18, 2017

The Great effort put up by #India in the #ICJ for #KulbhushanJadhav is very heartening to see..hope this doesn't end like another #Sarbjit ???? — Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) May 15, 2017

Vs Manmohan Singh The main witness repeatedly changed his version of events.

On Sarabjit's death, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was then the Chief Minister of Gujarat had said, "Truth about Singh's death in Pakistan must come out".

"Centre is unable to give a strong answer to Pakistan's inhuman acts".

Modi, then BJP's PM candidate, added, "The Indian government had the time to take the issue on the international level. But they left it on the family to fight."

Modi had tweeted: " Singh's demise is very sad. May his soul rest in peace. May God give strength to his family to bear this loss."





Centre is unable to give a strong answer to Pakistan's inhuman acts. Beheading of our soldiers & now Sarabjit's death are 2 recent examples. — (@narendramodi) May 2, 2013

Can't compare and Jadhav cases, says Twitter



@rishibagree Sarbjit 's approached UPA minister & officials 4 help thr ICJ ;expectedly none shown interest . Media also kept cool @INCIndia @JhaSanjay — K.Krishna Mallya (@k_kkmallya589) May 19, 2017

#KulbhushanJadhav can't be compared with Sarbjit case as Sarbjit was tried in civil court not & was given counsellor access too. — Ankit (@AnkitSLK) May 19, 2017

Going to the indicates the government's diplomatic failure to resolve a sensitive issue. A bilateral matter is now being internationalised," Yechury said on Twitter. In case of Kulbhushan Jadhav, while the likes of Sitaram Yechury criticised the NDA government for running to for help, others are mostly pleased.Going to the indicates the government's diplomatic failure to resolve a sensitive issue. A bilateral matter is now being internationalised," Yechury said on Twitter.