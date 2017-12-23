Limited-edition chocolates and classic puddings for Christmas

From gluten-free cookies and limited-edition single-origin chocolates to classic puddings and nutty fudges, pastry chefs are creating desserts to get you in the festive spirit. A taste of New York in Delhi At Foodaholics, pastry chef Kishi Arora is trying to bring the famed Christmas spirit of the Big Apple to Delhi.

The idea behind her festive special is to celebrate dishes that she loved to eat while living in New York. Choose between the dainty mini financiers frosted with butter cream or the quintessential chocolate cheesecake — a rich gooey dessert with ...