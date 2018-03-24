Lingayat move a poll gimmick, it is JD(S) that will form govt: Deve Gowda

Former prime minister HD Deve Gowda, who’s busy preparing for the Karnataka assembly elections, tells Archis Mohan that the Congress government’s decision in Karnataka to declare Lingayats a minority is a poll gimmick What is your assessment of the current political situation in Karnataka, particularly the Congress government’s decision on minority status for Lingayats? It is very difficult to conclude anything from the present atmosphere and the ground situation.

All three political parties — the Congress, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Janata Dal ...