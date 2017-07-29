Liquid nitrogen banned in Haryana after man burns hole in stomach

The Haryana government has banned in drinks and food items after a Delhi man burnt a hole in his stomach by drinking a containing the chemical at a Gurgaon pub.



Commissioner (Food Safety) in Haryana's Food and Drugs Administration Department, Dr Saket Kumar, said any drink or food whose preparation involves the flushing or mixing of is harmful for people.



"Due to its low temperature, could be extremely damaging to body tissue, causing frostbite and cryogenic burning on contact. Moreover, if ingested, it could lead to severe internal damage, destroying tissue in the mouth and intestinal tract," he added.The 30-year-old Delhi man had ended up in a hospital with his stomach "open like a book". It was reported that he apparently did not wait for the chemical, that creates a white smoke, to dissipate before consuming it.After the gory episode, he underwent a surgery and was hospitalised for several days.The FDA official said releases a large volume of gas as it evaporates, which could "burst the stomach" if ingested in a sufficiently large quantity.He said the ban has been issued under the provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006 (Central Act 34 of 2006).is used at bars to quickly chill glasses, freeze ingredients or provide a smoky effect to drinks.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)