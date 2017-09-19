JUST IN
Liquor shops near schools to be closed, says Manish Sisodia

AAP leader's comments come in the backdrop of increased concerns over students' safety in schools

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Manish Sisodia
Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday said the liquor shops located near schools would be closed and action taken against officers who issued the licences to them.

"All such liquor stores near schools shall be closed and action taken against any officers, who allotted them against law, near a school (sic)," he wrote on Twitter.


The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader's comments come in the backdrop of increased concerns over students' safety in schools, following the brutal killing of a seven-year-old boy in a Gurgaon school and alleged rape of a five-year-old girl by a school peon in Delhi.

Sisodia, who is also the education minister of Delhi, had last week asked the school principals to send a list of liquor shops located close to their campuses.

As per norms, a liquor shop cannot function within 100 metres of a school.

"Have already asked all school Principals - Govt and Pvt - to let me know if any liquor shops (even beyond 100m) is causing trouble (sic)," Sisodia said in another tweet.

First Published: Tue, September 19 2017. 20:05 IST

