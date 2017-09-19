Liquor shops near schools to be closed, says Manish Sisodia

Deputy Chief Minister on Tuesday said the located near would be closed and action taken against officers who issued the licences to them.



"All such liquor stores near shall be closed and action taken against any officers, who allotted them against law, near a school (sic)," he wrote on Twitter.



The (AAP) leader's comments come in the backdrop of increased concerns over students' safety in schools, following the brutal killing of a seven-year-old boy in a Gurgaon school and alleged rape of a five-year-old girl by a school peon in Delhi.Sisodia, who is also the education minister of Delhi, had last week asked the school principals to send a list of located close to their campuses.As per norms, a liquor shop cannot function within 100 metres of a school."Have already asked all school Principals - Govt and Pvt - to let me know if any (even beyond 100m) is causing trouble (sic)," said in another tweet.