Constitution my sacred text, Parliament my temple: Pranab in final address

Speaking on violence, he said that at the heart of this violence is darkness, fear and mistrust. We must free our public discourse from all forms of violence, physical as well as verbal. Only a non-violent society can ensure the participation of all sections of the people, especially the marginalized and the dispossessed in the democratic process. Power of non-violence has to be resurrected to build a compassionate and caring society.

He said, "I congratulate and extend a warm welcome to Shri Ram Nath Kovind, the President-to-be and wish him success and happiness in the years to come."

7:48 PM Thank you. Jai Hind.

7:45 PM When I speak to you tomorrow, it will not be as the President but as a citizen– a pilgrim like all of you in India’s onward march towards glory.

7:44 PM Words can't adequately express the gratitude that I have for people: Pranab Mukherjee

7:43 PM During my five years in Rashtrapati Bhawan, we found happiness in and we leant to smile and connect with nature: Pranab Mukherjee

7:42 PM Eradication of poverty will lead to increase in happiness: Pranab Mukherjee

7:41 PM Financial inclusion is very important for equal society: Pranab Mukherjee

7:41 PM For us, creation of an inclusive society is very necessary: Pranab Mukherjee

7:40 PM Our education system must accept disruption as a norm and prepare our students for it: Pranab Mukherjee

7:39 PM We all have to act now to save the environment: Pranab Mukherjee

7:39 PM When greed exceeds need, nature unleashes its fury: Pranab Mukherjee

7:38 PM Protection of the environment is necessary for our survival: Pranab Mukherjee

7:38 PM At the heart of the violence is darkness and fear: Pranab Mukherjee

7:36 PM Fellow citizens, as one advances in years, so does one's propensity to sermonise. But I have no sermons to make: Pranab Mukherjee

7:36 PM My sacred text has been the Constitution, my temple has been Parliament, my passion has been the service of the people of India: Pranab Mukherjee

7:35 PM I knew I would be judged by the critical lense of the history: Pranab Mukherjee

7:35 PM Each day of these five years I leart from my conversation with the people: Pranab Mukherjee

7:33 PM I am humbled by the kindness I have received form the people: Pranab Mukherjee