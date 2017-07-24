Constitution my sacred text, Parliament my temple: Pranab in final address
Ram Nath Kovind will replace him as the 14th President of the nation
7:48 PM Thank you. Jai Hind.
7:45 PM When I speak to you tomorrow, it will not be as the President but as a citizen– a pilgrim like all of you in India’s onward march towards glory.
7:44 PM Words can't adequately express the gratitude that I have for people: Pranab Mukherjee
7:43 PM During my five years in Rashtrapati Bhawan, we found happiness in and we leant to smile and connect with nature: Pranab Mukherjee
7:42 PM Eradication of poverty will lead to increase in happiness: Pranab Mukherjee
7:41 PM Financial inclusion is very important for equal society: Pranab Mukherjee
7:41 PM For us, creation of an inclusive society is very necessary: Pranab Mukherjee
7:40 PM Our education system must accept disruption as a norm and prepare our students for it: Pranab Mukherjee
7:39 PM We all have to act now to save the environment: Pranab Mukherjee
7:39 PM When greed exceeds need, nature unleashes its fury: Pranab Mukherjee
7:38 PM Protection of the environment is necessary for our survival: Pranab Mukherjee
7:38 PM At the heart of the violence is darkness and fear: Pranab Mukherjee
7:36 PM Fellow citizens, as one advances in years, so does one's propensity to sermonise. But I have no sermons to make: Pranab Mukherjee
7:36 PM My sacred text has been the Constitution, my temple has been Parliament, my passion has been the service of the people of India: Pranab Mukherjee
7:35 PM I knew I would be judged by the critical lense of the history: Pranab Mukherjee
7:35 PM Each day of these five years I leart from my conversation with the people: Pranab Mukherjee
7:33 PM I am humbled by the kindness I have received form the people: Pranab Mukherjee
