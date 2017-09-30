Dussehra at Red Fort: PM Modi says Lord Rama's story still inspires people

With the country celebrating Dussehra on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that Lord Rama and Lord Krishna's stories still inspired people after thousands of years, as he took part in the celebrations at New Delhi's Red Fort ground.
Effigies of Ravan, Kumbhakarn and Meghnad burnt at Delhi's Red Fort Ground in the presence of President Kovind and PM Modi & Vice President. pic.twitter.com/JBr2pUcB77— BJP (@BJP4India) September 30, 2017
6:25 PM President Ram Nath Kovind addressed the audience after PM Modi. The President said that Lord Rama's values were still very relevant for the whole of humanity.
Prabhu Ram ke jeevan aadarsh aaj puri manavta ke liye atyadhik prasangik hain: President Kovind #Vijayadashami pic.twitter.com/JCQLtbTb7z— ANI (@ANI) September 30, 2017
6:20 PM In a way, our festivals are a medium for educating society and it has been a tradition for our festivals to lead society towards inclusiveness, PM Modi said.
उत्सव एक प्रकार से सामाजिक शिक्षा का माध्यम है। हमारे हर उत्सव के साथ समाज को सामूहिकता की तरफ ले जाना, हमारे उत्सवों की परंपरा है: पीएम— BJP (@BJP4India) September 30, 2017
6:16 PM Such a festival should not be just about celebrations, it should also lead to some mission, PM Modi said, adding that people should commit themselves to doing something noteworthy on the occasion.
Aise utsav se sirf manoranjan nahi koi maksad banna chahiye, kuch kar guzarne ka sankalp banna chahiye: PM Modi #Vijayadashami pic.twitter.com/lYcQPY035J— ANI (@ANI) September 30, 2017
6:08 PM It has been thousands of years, still Lord Rama and Lord Krishna's stories inspire people, PM Modi said while addressing the gathered audience at the Red Fort ground.
#Visuals of #Dussehra celebrations from Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi present. pic.twitter.com/KXY399T83S— ANI (@ANI) September 30, 2017
PM Shri @narendramodi performs Aarti at Dussehra Celebrations at Lal Qila Ground, New Delhi. Watch LIVE at https://t.co/0Wpw67Og6n pic.twitter.com/65YjMH3C5i— BJP (@BJP4India) September 30, 2017
Delhi: Former PM Manmohan Singh & BJP's Manoj Tiwari and Vijay Goel present at Red Fort Ground for #Vijayadashami celebrations. pic.twitter.com/8EpbWq3Lr0— ANI (@ANI) September 30, 2017
Delhi: PM Narendra Modi arrives at Red Fort Ground for #Vijayadashami celebrations, interacts with former PM Manmohan Singh. pic.twitter.com/QAsgRbjHS8— ANI (@ANI) September 30, 2017
#WATCH Live: PM Modi & President Kovind attend Dussehra celebrations at Delhi's Red Fort ground. https://t.co/MFxKbiDohw— ANI (@ANI) September 30, 2017
