Dussehra at Red Fort: PM Modi says Lord Rama's story still inspires people

Former PM Manmohan Singh and President Ram Nath Kovind also took part in the celebrations

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 




With the country celebrating Dussehra on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that Lord Rama and Lord Krishna's stories still inspired people after thousands of years, as he took part in the celebrations at New Delhi's Red Fort ground.

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh will celebrate the occasion with the jawans of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police at Joshimath in Uttarakhand.

Dussehra, also known as Vijayadashami, is a Hindu festival that celebrates Hindu god Rama's victory over the demon king Ravana and the triumph of good over evil.

Vijayadashami marks the end of Durga Puja, and hence, also remembers goddess Durga's victory over the buffalo demon Mahishasura to help restore Dharma.

6:26 PM

6:25 PM President Ram Nath Kovind addressed the audience after PM Modi. The President said that Lord Rama's values were still very relevant for the whole of humanity.


6:20 PM In a way, our festivals are a medium for educating society and it has been a tradition for our festivals to lead society towards inclusiveness, PM Modi said.


6:16 PM Such a festival should not be just about celebrations, it should also lead to some mission, PM Modi said, adding that people should commit themselves to doing something noteworthy on the occasion.


6:08 PM It has been thousands of years, still Lord Rama and Lord Krishna's stories inspire people, PM Modi said while addressing the gathered audience at the Red Fort ground. 

6:05 PM

5:51 PM

5:46 PM

5:45 PM

5:45 PM

First Published: Sat, September 30 2017. 17:38 IST

