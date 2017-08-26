Lives of 2 SPOs in danger in Pulwama encounter, Rajnath briefed

The ongoing encounter with fidayan terrorists in Pulwama was discussed during the high level meeting with Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday, where it was said that two (SPOs) are stuck at the place where the terrorists are holed up.

Addressing the media, Home Secretary Rajiv Mehrishi said that while one J-K Police man, two CRPF Jawans lost their lives in the encounter.

Talking about the SPOs situation Mehrishi said, "It is difficult to say whether they are safe or not, but their life is certainly in danger."

"The terrorists have burnt one building, while the number of terrorists involved has not been accurate enough but they are definitely 2 to 4," HS said.

It is difficult to say whether they are safe or not, but their life is certainly in danger. The other things discussed in the meeting were the safety of citizens and Home Ministry's reorganization which is an ongoing activity.

He further said that other things discussed in the meeting were the safety of citizens and Home Ministry's reorganization which is an ongoing activity.

According to sources, three terrorists are said to be involved in the attack and have been localized into two blocks.

The families living in the blocks have been evacuated and are safe.

The encounter is still underway.

Further details are awaited.