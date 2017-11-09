Living in 'gas chamber' Delhi? Here are top 10 developments on air quality

Delhi's air quality status has been deemed "severe" on Thursday by the Safar (System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research) website. In fact, tomorrow's advisory for the capital is also "severe" and, after three days, Safar estimates the air quality in the city will be "very poor".





(Click here to check out Safar's readings and advisory for yourself) Compare this to Mumbai (moderate), Pune (moderate), and Ahmedabad (moderate). Today's forecast shows PM10 at 820 microgrammes per cubic metre and PM2.5 at 517 microgrammes per cubic metre -- these are ultrafine particulates that have the ability to enter the respiratory system and subsequently the bloodstream of humans and animals, causing harm.

As reported earlier, the worsening air quality in the Capital Region (NCR) has spawned panic-stricken reactions, with the Delhi government reaching out to neighbouring states and considering restrictions on plying of vehicles in the city and shutting down of schools.

If you're also living in the 'gas chamber', here are the top 10 developments you need to know:

1) All schools shut: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia ordered all Delhi schools, government and private, to remain shut till Sunday. In his tweet, he said this order was applicable to all classes in schools.



Amid a deteriorating situation, Delhi's Lt Governor Anil Baijal and Chief Minister approved some drastic measures to curb Baijal ordered a ban on civil construction, shutting down of schools and higher frequency of public transport. Barring those carrying essentials, trucks can't enter Delhi.





According to the graded response action plan for Delhi and the Capital Region, the air quality is now in the 'severe' category and if these conditions prevail, it will reach the 'emergency' category soon. At that point, entry of trucks into Delhi and construction activity could be completely stopped, movement of passenger vehicles could be restricted and parking fees enhanced. The graded response action plan was prepared by the last year on directions of the Supreme Court. This was the first year of its implementation and the Delhi government was following the guidelines, officials said.

As reported earlier, the odd-even rule may come back soon in the city, wherein cars with odd-numbered registration would ply on odd dates and those with even-numbered registration would do so on even dates.





The Delhi government is ready to roll out the odd-even scheme if levels persist in 'severe plus' category for 48 hours, Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said on Wednesday, asserting two-wheelers will be exempted if the road rationing measure comes into effect.

"The moment the odd-even (restrictions on movement of vehicles based on their number plates) scheme is needed, we will announce it. DTC has been intimated to increase the number of buses. We are in discussions with DMRC to improve last-mile connectivity to metro stations. This is done to curtail the use of private vehicles," said Varsha Joshi, secretary, power and transport, in the Delhi government.

4) Firms give pollution masks, offer flexi hours to employees: Paytm founder and Chief Executive Officer Vijay Shekhar Sharma is leaving for a coastal city in south India to escape the smog and pollution choking the Capital Region (NCR). The employees of his company in Noida might not be able to leave like him, but Paytm is distributing pollution masks among them and is also offering flexible working hours so that they can avoid the peak pollution in the morning and evening. Information technology company HCL, which has an employee strength of 35,000 in the NCR, is also distributing masks. India’s biggest online travel agency MakeMyTrip said it was working on ways to help employees procure the right air masks at discounted prices on the office premises.



Multinational companies such as PepsiCo and Coca-Cola and Indian fast-moving consumer goods major Dabur are not considering giving any leaves to their employees yet. Coke has air-purifying systems at its corporate office in Gurugram; others said the air quality on their premises was considerably better than outside.

5) Kejriwal and Amarinder try to sort it out: Delhi CM Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Wednesday indulged in a Twitter conversation over the rising levels of smog in the capital. While Kejriwal insisted on an urgent meeting with his Punjab and Haryana counterparts, Amarinder Singh said that the issue could only be solved by the central government.

"My office continuously trying to take time from CMs of Punjab n Haryana for me to meet the two CMs. Its an emergency(sic)," Kejriwal tweeted hours after he sent a letter to Captain Amarinder Singh and Manohar Lal Khattar.





My office continuously trying to take time from CMs of Punjab n Haryana for me to meet the two CMs. Its an emergency — (@ArvindKejriwal) November 8, 2017

I agree sir that Centre shud take lead. But pl grant me time to discuss if together we can present a plan to centre. Del is choking sir https://t.co/qMQJX6Y4It — (@ArvindKejriwal) November 8, 2017

Sir, it wud be best if we met. Cud u kindly share estimated funds reqd? Both of us together can urge centre. It will help ppl of both states https://t.co/b5fRRzgIdQ — (@ArvindKejriwal) November 8, 2017



The Punjab Chief Minister, who had earlier refused to penalise farmers for stubble burning, said that he shared Kejriwal's concern but the state was helpless. "Share your concern over and pollution @ArvindKejriwal, Centre alone can solve the problem given its implications(sic)," he tweeted.

DMRC has announced 186 extra rail trips on the six metro lines it operates in Delhi. It will run 3,317 train trips from Thursday instead of 3,131. These extra trips would be done by inducting trains from the operational maintenance reserve kept in the Metro train depots by optimising the required maintenance schedule, said DMRC.

AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria feared that the situation, if it continues, could cause 30,000 deaths in the NCR due to respiratory-related issues in the winter season. "The current smog situation in the capital is the same to last year's post Diwali situation," Guleira said, citing the Great Smog of London in 1952 which is estimated to have killed nearly 4,000 people within a week.

Calling the current dense smog a "silent killer", Gulleria said while there was a surge in sale of anti-pollution masks and air purifiers, they were not very useful. "It's better to stay indoors and not go out. There is an absolute need to avoid the hotspots of However, we need a long term solution, all these are short term," Guleria told IANS.

He said there was a 20 per cent surge in respiratory disease patients at the AIIMS. The most affected were children and the aged.

Other doctors asked people to avoid jogging as high levels of can cause chronic lung and heart diseases.

The smog can cause allergies or aggravate already existing allergies and decrease lung immunity, according to Fortis Healthcare. The high levels of might also lead to premature birth, it warned.

The (CPCB) said the current conditions were likely to prevail for another week or 10 days. "If air quality remains the same for another 48 hours, Delhi will be in the 'emergency' bracket of the graded response action plan. Apart from pre-emptory measures, a long-term solution needs to be in place to tackle stubble burning," said Sudhakar A, member secretary, CPCB.

9) What could be done about crop burning: Crop burning has been sighted as one of the major reasons for Delhi's poor air quality. Writing for the Business Standard, Siddharth Singh, a German Chancellor Fellow (2016-17), provides some short-term solutions: "Short-term solutions to this crisis are not exactly unknown to the government. Insofar as agricultural residues are concerned, the solutions include a mechanism for the government to buy agricultural residues so farmers are compensated for selling it instead of burning it. Further, public investment must be made into machinery that can uproot crop residues that can be rented by farmers. They are currently too expensive for individual farmers given the small size of land holdings."

10) Where is all this pollution coming from: The source apportionment study by IIT Kanpur in 2015 revealed that 38% of Delhi’s particulate originated from road dust, 20% from vehicles, 12% from domestic sources such as cooking, and 15% from industries. An older source apportionment study by NEERI Nagpur for the revealed that 52% of Delhi’s is from road dust, 22% from industries, 7% from vehicles and 18% from biomass burning.