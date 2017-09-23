Living in harmony

A land of cottony clouds and lashing rain, Garo Hills is one of the wettest regions in the world, with some areas getting more than 11 metres of rainfall a year. No wonder then that this picturesque landscape, peppered with waterfalls and streams, is one of the most biodiverse areas globally. Part of the rich Indo-Myanmar biodiversity hotspot, the sacred groves and forests within it are teeming with diverse species of orchids, medicinal and ornamental plants, bamboo, and more — some of which are endemic to the region and extremely rare. “It is one of the few places ...