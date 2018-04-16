Living Will: Accepting death on your terms

Recently, Supreme Court stated that humans have the right to die with dignity. It recognised the patients’ right to refuse unwanted treatment when there is no chance of survival, and volitional consent cannot.

The top court also allowed an individual to draft a Living Will specifying that they not be put on life support if there is no chance of survival. While a regular Will that distributes assets is often considered the backbone of a complete estate plan, a Living Will is essential in spelling out your end of life decisions. If at any point you're unable to communicate ...