Loan recovery agents crush UP farmer to death using his own tractor

A farmer here was crushed to death under his tractor after he fell off it while resisting the recovery agents trying to take away the vehicle over unpaid debts, police said on Sunday. Circle officer, Mehmoodabad, Mohd Jawed Khan said that the farmer, Gyanchand (45), a resident of Bhauri village, had taken loan from a finance company to buy a tractor a few months back. He was unable to deposit the monthly instalments and a loan of Rs 90,000 remain unpaid. "Yesterday some recovery agents had come to our house. They were forcibly taking away the tractor.

Gyanchand made every possible attempt to stop them. During this he fell from the tractor. The recovery agent driving the tractor crushed Gyanchand, and he died on the spot," Khan quoted Gyanchand's brother as having said. Police have registered a case against five persons in this regard, and efforts are on to nab them, he said.