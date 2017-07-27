LoC: Three militants killed as Army foils infiltration bid in Bandipora

-
The Army on Thursday foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in Gurez sector of north Kashmir's Bandipora district, killing three militants.
According to a defence spokesperson, the troops noticed suspicious movement along the LoC and challenged the intruders, which led to a firefight.
"An infiltration bid has been foiled in Gurez sector. Three terrorists have been killed," he said, adding the operation was in progress.
