LoC: Three militants killed as Army foils infiltration bid in Bandipora

Business Standard

Press Trust of India  |  Srinagar 

general image of Army jawan patrolling at the Line of Control. Photo: PTI
The Army on Thursday foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in Gurez sector of north Kashmir's Bandipora district, killing three militants.

According to a defence spokesperson, the troops noticed suspicious movement along the LoC and challenged the intruders, which led to a firefight.


"An infiltration bid has been foiled in Gurez sector. Three terrorists have been killed," he said, adding the operation was in progress.

