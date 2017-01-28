Local BJP leader killed in Muzaffarnagar

He has being shot refusing to withdraw his son's murder case in which he was an eyewitness

A local leader on Saturday died after being shot for allegedly refusing to withdraw his son's case in which he was an eyewitness.



Shobharam Arya, 60, was shot at at Nagla Khepad village in the district on January 26 and was shifted to hospital in serious condition after he refused to withdraw the case.



Meanwhile, security has been tightened in the village after death of the leader and additional police personnel have been deployed to ease tension.



The leader had allegedly been pressurised to withdraw the the case of his son's in 2014, police said.

Press Trust of India