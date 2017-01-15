Lodha report a tool to create right impression about cricket: Ashish Shelar

In an interview with Sanjay Jog, a newly appointed president of Cricket Association Ashish Shelar speaks on the association's future in the wake of recommendations of report.

How do you see the transition in the cricket especially after implementation of report?

I must tell you that as per the report my predecessor Sharad Pawar has stepped down as Cricket Association (MCA) president and my appointment took place. When I took up the responsibility, I have planned my days, career and time accordingly. Whatever is needed I am ready to give more than that.

I am of the firm opinion that the transparency, accountability and access to the functioning of be made available.

is expected to lose its pre-eminence due to the Lodha panel's recommendation for one vote for one state association. What is your comment?

It is really a practical problem. It is disheartening that the implementation has been done pertaining to the one state one vote. MCA's history goes prior to independence and that time Bombay was the presidency. Losing the right as a member will create an inferiority but we are hopeful when we will have discussion with the Maharashtra Association and others to find a way out. is certainly performing better than any other state association.

There were the days when was dominated by the cricketers and the administrators. Those were the days when the maximum captains have been produced by Mumbai. I feel that our boys still have the capacity. Their talents need to be shaped up properly. cricket should conquer again the team India.

is set to lose the permanent Test centres of and also a permanent place on the Working Committee as it will lose its vote. How do you view this?

It is a prestigious thing to get a permanent membership in the BCCI. Earlier, used to run the show may times practically at the BCCI. When the equality is going to be the order of the day, I am quite hopeful that can still restore MCA's prestige.

What are your challenges and opportunities to run the and promote cricket under changed circumstances?

Undoubtedly, the challenge is very big. However, I feel the report is the tool or an opportunity to create a right impression in the minds of cricket lovers and the citizens at large. People want total transparency and proper working instead of politics in the MCA's functioning. We are committed for the same.

We are in the process of bringing some proposals and resolutions, which will be debated at the MCA's annual general meeting (AGM) which is a forum to take final decisions. The ultimate objective is to achieve transparency.

I am aware there are slew of recommendations made by the Lodha panel. One of them is to make public the outcome of the managing committee. Why can't the decisions taken at the managing committee meeting circulated to AGM? This is one of the proposals on which I and my colleagues at the are working. Such kind of changes will bring in transparency. Besides, changes in the financing, cricketing and administration can be made in due course of time.

What are your plans to mobilise funds and manage MCA's funds in the wake of Lodha Panel's report?

is thankful of my predecessor Sharad Pawar for the kind of energy, efforts and efficiency he has shown. is one of the richest bodies in with assets comprising Wankhede, BKC, Kandivli. has some fixed deposits to cater to the needs of funding.

Besides, Pawar has donated many things for the growth of cricket. So I am quite confident that funds won't be a major constraint especially to organise matches, promote players and take care of administrative functioning.

As president I will make all efforts to fully utilise the existing assets to get more out of them for the benefit of the game, cricketers and administration.

How will Cricket Improvement Committee (CIC) at the will be exploited fully?

CIC is very important committee and it is the sole of the MCA. Pawar has led a very good formula. CIC comprises stalwarts like Sachin Tendulkar, Sunil Gavaskar, Dilip Vengaskar, Ravi Shashtri and many more. Pravin Amre is also a managing committee member. Lalchand Rajput has joined Afganistan but his expertise is also available for Mumbai. CIC is a solid body whose recommendations for cricket is concerned will be made full and final.

With the coming in place, the players and not will be decision maker. What is your view?

I welcome the same. As far as the game is concerned it is players who should have more say. At the same time if at all the players need help from the administrative point of view we are there to offer them.

Do you view the time is opportune to legalise betting?

One needs to look into the logic. We need to understand how to implement the same at right time.