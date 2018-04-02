Lok Sabha adjourns for 18th day as AIADMK MPs protest on Cauvery issue

prevailed in both Houses of on Monday as opposition parties and those from created noisy scenes, forcing their for the 18th straight day without transacting any substantial business.

While the Rajya Sabha was adjourned for the day within about six minutes after it assembled in the morning, the Lok Sabha was adjourned due to the protests for the first time till noon within four minutes after it had met and then for the day after the listed papers were laid.

Before adjourning the Lok Sabha for the day, said she was unable to take up the notices for no-confidence motion against the government, served by several opposition parties, as there was no order in the House.

In the Rajya Sabha, the Opposition protests forced the of proceedings for the day without transaction of any business as members trooped into the Well and shouted slogans, drowning every other voice.

MPs belonging to the Congress, Trinamool Congress, BSP, and parties from -- and AIADMK, were in the Well even before M Venkaiah Naidu could settle down in his

Unlike the past days when listed papers were allowed to be laid on the table peacefully, Naidu had to go through the exercise on Monday amid chaos as members persisted with slogan shouting.

The and the BSP led the charge against the government, accusing it of being "anti-dalit", in an apparent reference to the ruling on the Scheduled Castes and Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. Members of the main opposition party also raised the issue of India's biggest bank fraud, alongside the

Tamil parties were demanding immediate constitution of the for division of river water between and Karnataka, while members of the and KVP Ramachandra Rao of the held placards demanding special status for

Amid the din, Naidu called the ministers to lay the listed papers., while warning the protestors that "the entire country is watching ... You are not going to achieve anything. You are making a mockery of parliamentary system." He said the was ready to allow discussion on all the issues being raised by opposition parties, and even the government as well as the opposition were ready for it.

for Parliamentary Affairs said important bills were listed for discussion in the last week of the ongoing Budget Session of The government, he said, was ready to discuss all issues. "I don't understand why, for small issues concerning them, they are not allowing the House to function," Goel said.

However, as the continued, the adjourned the proceedings for the day, barely six minutes after the House had assembled.

The proceedings in the Lok Sabha were disrupted yet again for the 18th day on Monday, amid slogan shouting by members seeking early constitution of the Amid the din, adjourned the House till 12 noon during the Question Hour.

As soon as the House met for the day and took up the Question Hour, members rushed into the Well shouting slogans such as 'we want justice' and 'we demand Cauvery board'. Citing assembly polls in Karnataka, the Centre has sought more time from the last week to set up the board to implement water sharing formula between Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry.

While the members were seated in their places, those of the TDP, which has moved a notice of no confidence against the government, were standing at their seats with black ribbons pinned to their shirts as a mark of protest.

As the continued, the adjourned the House till noon, barely four minutes after it had met after a long weekend.

Even before the House was re-assembled at noon, the members, carrying placards, trooped into the Well shouting slogans.

Congress, NCP, Left, and RJD members were standing in their seats seeking the Speaker's ruling on the notices they had given on the no-confidence motion, moved by some of them.

The appealed to the members to return to their seats saying she cannot take up the no-confidence motion unless the House is in order.

"I am duty bound to place the no-confidence motion. But this is not the way. Please go to your seats. I am not in a position to count," she said. A notice of no-confidence can be taken up in the House if it is supported by at least 50 members present, for which a headcount is needed.

Parliamentary Minister also said the government was ready for discussion and give reply to the no-confidence motion but there has to be complete harmony in the House.

of the in the House Mallikarjun Kharge, who has also submitted a notice for no-confidence motion, said the opposition wanted to discuss a host of issues, including the recent ruling on SC/ST Act and alleged paper leak of the CBSE examinations.

However, as the members continued raising slogans, the adjourned the House for the day.