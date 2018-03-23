Long-neglected jackfruit may finally get the recognition it deserves

Every summer, with the afternoon sun streaming in from the glass tiles on her otherwise red tiled-roof in central Kerala, Thresiamma would sit on her back porch surrounded by her daughters and daughters-in-laws. Having picked the ripest jackfruit from one of the many trees in her compound, they’d armour up with the single-finger rubber gloves popular in Kerala.

Armed with kattis (knives), they dig into the chakkapazham (pronounced “chakka-param”, the ripe form of the fruit). Deseeding the fruit would continue over rounds of stories about the family, or the current price of ...