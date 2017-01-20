TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Centre clears ordinance on Jallikattu to allow TN govt to promulgate it
Business Standard

Look forward to working with you, PM to Trump

Donald Trump took over as the 45th President of the US

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Donald Trump
Donald Trump is sworn in as the 45th president of the United States by Chief Justice John Roberts as Melania Trump looks on during the 58th Presidential Inauguration at the US Capitol in Washington. Photo: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tonight congratulated Donald Trump on assuming the office as the US President and said he looked forward to working with him to further deepen the bilateral ties and realise the full potential of cooperation.

"Congratulations @realDonaldTrump on assuming office as US President. Best wishes in leading USA to greater achievements in the coming years," Modi tweeted immediately after the American leader took oath.




"Looking forward to working with President @realDonaldTrump to further deepen India-US ties & realise the full potential of our cooperation," he said in another tweet.

The Prime Minister said strength of the India-US strategic partnership "lies in our shared values and common interests".

Trump took over as the 45th President of the US.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Look forward to working with you, PM to Trump

Donald Trump took over as the 45th President of the US

Donald Trump took over as the 45th President of the US Prime Minister Narendra Modi tonight congratulated Donald Trump on assuming the office as the US President and said he looked forward to working with him to further deepen the bilateral ties and realise the full potential of cooperation.

"Congratulations @realDonaldTrump on assuming office as US President. Best wishes in leading USA to greater achievements in the coming years," Modi tweeted immediately after the American leader took oath.


"Looking forward to working with President @realDonaldTrump to further deepen India-US ties & realise the full potential of our cooperation," he said in another tweet.

The Prime Minister said strength of the India-US strategic partnership "lies in our shared values and common interests".

Trump took over as the 45th President of the US. image
Business Standard
177 22

Look forward to working with you, PM to Trump

Donald Trump took over as the 45th President of the US

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tonight congratulated Donald Trump on assuming the office as the US President and said he looked forward to working with him to further deepen the bilateral ties and realise the full potential of cooperation.

"Congratulations @realDonaldTrump on assuming office as US President. Best wishes in leading USA to greater achievements in the coming years," Modi tweeted immediately after the American leader took oath.


"Looking forward to working with President @realDonaldTrump to further deepen India-US ties & realise the full potential of our cooperation," he said in another tweet.

The Prime Minister said strength of the India-US strategic partnership "lies in our shared values and common interests".

Trump took over as the 45th President of the US.

image
Business Standard
177 22